Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $31,474,000. Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Glaukos by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 115,939 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,940. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.81. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

