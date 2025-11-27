Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.90 Million Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,728 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $60,535,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $57,084,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 881,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after buying an additional 702,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $30,503,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.47. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $178.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $215,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,432.08. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $511,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,725.90. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,227 shares of company stock worth $2,714,940 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Arete raised shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

