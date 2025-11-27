Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,600 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.39. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

