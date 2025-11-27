Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Halfords Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Halfords Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 139 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Halfords Group Company Profile

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

