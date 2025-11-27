Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Halfords Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.
Halfords Group Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 139 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62.
Halfords Group Company Profile
Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.
We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.
Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…
…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Halfords Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.