H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 575.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 82.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

H World Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.