Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 210 to GBX 250 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 247 to GBX 264 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.00 million, a PE ratio of -447.89, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

