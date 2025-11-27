Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 32.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,311 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa by 272.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Shares of Grupo Televisa stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $798.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

