Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,504,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,931,000 after buying an additional 926,820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 893,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after buying an additional 424,693 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,851,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,503,000 after acquiring an additional 359,708 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,826,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Grupo Financiero Galicia ( NASDAQ:GGAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $800.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGAL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.