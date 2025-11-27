GM Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

GM Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

