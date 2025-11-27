GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,206,000 after acquiring an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,733,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $190.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

