GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 159,159 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 191.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $109.22.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.