GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 12,660 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

