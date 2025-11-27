GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock worth $1,181,008 in the last ninety days. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

