Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11,213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 351,887 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

