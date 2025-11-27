Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.11 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

