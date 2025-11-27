Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,182,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,902,000 after purchasing an additional 377,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 333,098 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,516,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,807,000 after buying an additional 242,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,979,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $140.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.