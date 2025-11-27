Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,555 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 108,181.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 205,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after buying an additional 205,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,373,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,142,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $254.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

