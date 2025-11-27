Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,006 Novartis AG $NVS

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Novartis by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 84.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

