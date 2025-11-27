Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Snap-On in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total value of $1,292,119.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,093.76. The trade was a 59.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $340.89 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.81 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.28.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 51.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

