Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.62 Million in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SHM stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

