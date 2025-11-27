Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.52 Million in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

