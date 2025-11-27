Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 62,295 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 97,709.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 81,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

