GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.8696.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 63,587 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,189,523.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,131.20. The trade was a 98.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in GitLab by 148.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,406 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 867.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,545,000 after buying an additional 3,227,717 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after buying an additional 2,205,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $93,489,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.25 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

