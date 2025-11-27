Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 59,013 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $38,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in Progyny by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 0.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 261,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Progyny by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Progyny by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,129. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Progyny Trading Down 0.3%

PGNY stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

