Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 137,401 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 137,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $36,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

