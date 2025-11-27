Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 118.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

