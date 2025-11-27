Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,006,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $36,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSW. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 550.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,051.20. The trade was a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $53,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,507.72. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

