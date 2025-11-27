Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,452 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $36,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,015.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,500 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $91,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,201.75. The trade was a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STBA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on S&T Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

