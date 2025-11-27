Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,242,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cipher Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price target on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $43,316,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,970,206.84. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,758,308 shares of company stock worth $280,420,794 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of CIFR opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 2.91. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%.The business had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

