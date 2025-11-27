Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.43 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $39,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 130,622 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

