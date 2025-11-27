Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $37,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the second quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price objective on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lindsay Corporation has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $153.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.91 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

