Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.46 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 143,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $1,772,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $680.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $382,532.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,086.66. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

