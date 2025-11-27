Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innodata by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 177.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 34.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 567,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 144,972 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 24.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 502,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 98,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $12,310,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Innodata

In other Innodata news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,295. The trade was a 67.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,400. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,507 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on INOD shares. Zacks Research raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

See Also

