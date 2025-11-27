Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $38,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 25.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,252 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,908,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after acquiring an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,728,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,647 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,626,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,442 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 362,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

VYX stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Voyix Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

