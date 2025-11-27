Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,546 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $35,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 11,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $45,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 51,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,125.22. This trade represents a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Burns bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. This trade represents a 66.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $372,530 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna set a $15.00 price target on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The business had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

