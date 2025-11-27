Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 757,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,331 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $38,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GRAIL by 38.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of GRAIL by 93.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in GRAIL during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Insider Activity at GRAIL

In other news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $501,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 381,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,312,894.18. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,888. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on GRAIL in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

GRAIL Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $110.16 on Thursday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 4.31.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 286.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Featured Stories

