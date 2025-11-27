Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,026 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $36,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Arete raised GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of GFS stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.