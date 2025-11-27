Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,678 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $35,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 37.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Wall Street Zen lowered Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $129,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,212.25. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

