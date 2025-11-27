Gelion (LON:GELN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (4.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gelion Stock Performance

GELN opened at GBX 19.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.18. Gelion has a 52-week low of GBX 9 and a 52-week high of GBX 30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.22.

About Gelion

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising globally important next generation battery technologies: Sulfur based, Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S), Sodium-Sulfur (Na-S) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications and battery recycling technology.

Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns UK based OXLiD Ltd and Battery Minerals Ltd and Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

