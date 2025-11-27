GCL Global (GCL) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GCL Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GCL Global alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million $5.59 million -66.50 GCL Global Competitors $2.59 billion $19.44 million 8.75

Volatility & Risk

GCL Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

GCL Global has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A GCL Global Competitors -96.89% -37.65% -2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GCL Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 GCL Global Competitors 574 2571 5429 167 2.59

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 19.28%. Given GCL Global’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCL Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GCL Global competitors beat GCL Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GCL Global

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for GCL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.