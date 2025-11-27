Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 296,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $12,255,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. This represents a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE DELL opened at $133.33 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 240.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.11.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

