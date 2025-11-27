Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,850 shares of company stock valued at $58,874,814 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $320.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $328.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

