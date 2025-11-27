Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after buying an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $340,883,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5%

PANW opened at $185.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.