Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.80, Zacks reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Gaotu Techedu updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 57.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

