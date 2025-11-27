Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,055 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $160,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 76,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.