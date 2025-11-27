FY2025 EPS Estimates for Zeta Global Cut by William Blair

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 963.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 223.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.