FY2025 EPS Estimates for Medifast Cut by Zacks Research

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medifast has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.50.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Medifast has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.76%. Medifast has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -1.250–0.70 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Medifast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 56,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.