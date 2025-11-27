FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CVE:AEP Issued By Desjardins

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.35 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

CVE:AEP opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of C$44.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.19. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

