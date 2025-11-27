Frederik Wilhelm Mohn Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 96,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,231,073.88. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, September 26th, Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 4,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($1,894.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 125.9% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

