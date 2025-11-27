Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,671 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 285,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after buying an additional 213,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,821,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,278,000 after buying an additional 153,948 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EME opened at $611.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

